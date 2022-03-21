type here...
Chairman Wontumi comes last in ranking of Chelsea’s richest bidders

By Kweku Derrick
Chairman Wontumi Chelsea bid
Earlier this month, Ghanaians woke up to the news that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed interest to buy Chelsea Football Club.

The politician and business mogul declared his audacious intention to make an offer for the Blues after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE: Chairman Wontumi submits official bid to buy Chelsea Football Club for over £3 billion

With a £3billion asking price on the table, Chairman Wontumi is unfazed about buying the club and then signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But it appears the pockets of the gold mine owner is not deep enough.

A ranking listing the net worth of the richest bidders aiming to buy Chelsea shows Chairman Wontumi is nowhere near the rich mix of bidders.

Check out the list below.

Some reactions from Ghanaians are;

@FabuMasta – It’s really impressive that something we take/took for granted has actually gained official/international recognition.
Every good press is good for mother Ghana. Congratulations
@ChairmanWontu14

@Oxbee5 – Wontumi and the flag to the whole waise

@_Roofman2131gh – Chairman Wontomi dey take player wage go buy Chelsea

@NanorProsper – Wontumi should loan Ghana that money erhhh… The goverwas expecting 6million and wontumi is having 7.7million….

@CFCkyl – 7.7 million and he wants to buy Chelsea ? He can’t even afford player wages

    Source:GHPage

