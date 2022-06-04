- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has now succeeded in completely defeating both Delay and Chairman Wontumi with the series of dirty secrets she has been throwing on the internet for the past few days.

Afia Schwar had earlier been throwing indirect sublime shots at the moneyed politician but decided to go raw on him in this fresh attack.

According to Afia Schwar who claims to have dated the NPP big wig sometime ago, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party farts “Tui Tui” when ejaculating.

The loudmouth socialite dropped this information which should have been kept a secret because of her intense hate and dislike for Delay.

While bragging that she has been able to shut Delay’s mouth, Afia Schwar categorically stated that she’s a pro when it comes to bedroom activities and Chairman Wontumi can attest to that because he made him fart anytime they had intercourse.

Afia Schwar also professed that she regrets dating Chairman Wontumi because she got close to nothing from dating him hence she will never date a man of his calibre ever again.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…

Recently, Afia Schwar and Delay have rekindled their long-standing beef after NPP’s Chairman Wontumi hired Delay to host a show on his Accra-based radio station over Afia Schwar.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who felt disrespected, took it upon herself to campaign for Chairman Wontumi’s opponent in the just ended NPP primaries.

However, Chairman Wontumi was re-elected and since then, Afia Schwar has been throwing subliminal shots at Delay and Wontumi.

In Afia Schwar’s constant attack on Delay, she called her a barren old woman who has achieved nothing for herself.