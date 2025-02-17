type here...
Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Former Pastor of the NPP and Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has blamed Chairman Wontumi for making him hate President John Mahama.

According to the preacher, Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, spewed lies about John Mahama, which got him to hate him for no reason.

He added that it was not until he got closer to John Mahama that he realized that the President of Ghana had a good heart and he had hated him all these years for nothing.

Speaking to his Church members, he warned them to stay away from such people adding that he regrets listening to the lies from Chairman Wontumi just to hate someone better than them.

He said: “President John Dramani Mahama is a good man with a good heart. I am always saddened that we did not know this in the past, and we spoke against him and condemned him because of what Chairman Wontumi and others told me.

Chairman Wontumi is a liar because the things he said about President Mahama made me not like him, not knowing he was telling lies. I realized he was a liar when he lied about me.”

