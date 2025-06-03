type here...
Chairman Wontumi got released because of me- Nana Agradaa

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac has bragged about being the reason why Chairman Wontumi is a “Free Bird”.

While many people, including NPP bigwigs, naming the general secretary, Justin Kodua, and a few others have praised Bryan Acheampong for the release of Chairman Wontumi, Nana Agradaa has said she is the one to be praised.

In a viral self-recorded video, Evangelist Tupac bragged about being a woman of Substance, stating that her influence caused the release of Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, had it not been that she visited Chairman Wontumi, the latter would not
have been released.

Nana Agradaa claimed in her self-recorded video that she is so blessed that, her presence at the EOCO office led to the granting of bail for Chairman Wontumi

