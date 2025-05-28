type here...
Politics

Chairman Wontumi granted bail

By Mzta Churchill

Information available at the news desk of Gh Page is that Ashanti Regional Chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has been granted bail.

This comes after the politician was arrested in a Rambo style by EOCO, for reasons that are yet to be uncovered.

Following the arrest, staunch NPP members among other NPP bigwigs arrived at the premises of the EOCO to call for a bail for Chairman Wontumi.

When dusk was falling today, May 27, Chairman Wontumi was granted bail.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to follow the story and update its avid followers and readers.

