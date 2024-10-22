Chairman Wontumi Is The Only Politician Who Has Chopped Me Because I Am Expensive- Afia Schwar

Amid her heated beef with Delay, controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has bragged about how expensive she is.

Speaking in a viral self-recorded video chanced by Gh Page, Afia Schwar labeled Delay a cheap whore, saying she is a “food” for politicians.

Afia disclosed how politicians have slept with Delay in her quest to make money and get fame.

She shockingly disclosed that the former president of Ghana, John Mahama had her share of Delay’s v@gina, after which she gave her a black Prado car, a car Schwar claims is a cheap car.

Meanwhile, talking about herself, Afia stated that she is very expensive and wouldn’t stoop too low for politicians to sleep with her.

She however admitted that she dated NPP bigwig, Chairman Wontumi for just 4 years for reasons best known to her.