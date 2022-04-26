type here...
Chairman Wontumi orders Delay to start working for Wontumi FM
Entertainment

Chairman Wontumi orders Delay to start working for Wontumi FM

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi - Delay
Asanti Regional NPP chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has been spotted in a viral video begging award-winning female media mogul Delay to join his Wontumi media.

Just about a week ago, Delay shared a photo of herself sitting behind a console inside Wontumi FM’s Accra studio.

After the photo went viral, she publicly issued a notice, stating that she has no intentions to return back to radio permanently because she is busy building up her businesses and brand.

It’s more than clear that Chairman Wontumi wants to leverage Delay’s influence and experience to build his FM station therefore it has become necessary for him to plead with her to join his employees.

In the short video, Chairman Wontumi was seated inside his Rolls Royce while fervently begging Delay to join Wontumi FM.

He additionally bragged that he’s very rich therefore he gets whatever he wants and Delay is not an exception.

Will Delay join Wontumi FM in the near future if Chairman Wontumi is able to meet her demands?

    Source:GHpage

