- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has penned down an emotional message to his friend and brother John Kumah.

Ghanaians yesterday were in a state of mourning after news went rife that John Kumah who was the deputy minister for finance had kicked the bucket.

Chairman Wontumi who had shared some memories with with the politician took to his social media page to pen down some words for the late deputy minister.

According to him, the late John Kumah stood by his side some months ago when he was sick and hoped that he would get back to his feet which he did but surprisingly, the one who offered help to him is now dead.

Read his post below:

“My good friend and brother John Kumah. My heart is heavy. My eyes are full of tears. I am devastated and distraught. I have been struggling to fin the appropriate words to describe how I feel right now, because I know how you would have reacted if I were in your position. It is a mixed feeling of disbelief and shock. And this unfortunate news takes me back to some few months ago.

I remember how you stood by my side and ensured that I survived at the time that I was helplessly dying. Little did I know that I was going to survive only for me to be confronted with this devastating news of your passing months later.

I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss is simply irreplaceable, not only to me, but to the region as well.

Rest well, my brother. We will surely meet in heaven one day.

Your brother and friend,

Chairman Wontumi”

See screenshot below: