Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to pay GH¢5,000 to anyone who can divulge information leading to the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger.

The controversial television personality was on Thursday, December 1, 2022, found guilty of contempt by a Tema High Court in a defamation case brought against her by the politician.

She was fined GH¢60,000 (5,000 penalty units) and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar has not begun her jail term as she’s currently out of the country with her last location known to be in Turkey where she visited for a hair transplant.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued by the court for her immediate arrest.

As a result, Chairman Wontumi- real name Bernard Antwi-Boasiako – has announced a monetary reward for anyone who can smoke her out for arrest.

Meanwhile, Nana Tonardo, who is the former right-hand man of Afia Schwarzenegger, has also appealed to netizens to help drag out the latter from her hiding place to serve her jail term.

Brief Background

Afia Schwar’s woes began when she publicly alleged to have dated Chairman Wontumi and accused him of having intimate affair with her.

Wontumi filed a defamation suit against her. But the issue subsequently became a topic of discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Wontumi, dragged Fadda Dickson, McBrown, and her panelists, A-Plus and Mr. Logic, to court for contempt after publicly discussing the merits of the suit which was pending in court.

They were all convicted and fined the sum of GH¢60,000 each. In default, they are to spend two months in jail.

However, the substantive defamation suit is still ongoing. Wontumi is seeking 2 billion cedis in damages as well as a jail sentence for Afia Schwar.