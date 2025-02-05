Chairman Wontumi returns to UK, where he started as a cleaner

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi returned to his humble beginnings during a recent visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The popular politician was spotted on the streets of Croydon, New Addington in South London, where he lived and worked as a cleaner for many years before his rise to becoming a prominent businessman and political figure in Ghana.

Chairman Wontumi, met some individuals from the Ghanaian community living in the UK and posed for photos with them on the street during his recent visit.

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) travelled to the UK for relaxation purposes and to reconnect with his past after his party suffered a landslide defeat during the 2024 general elections.

As a successful politician, businessman and farmer Chairman Wontumi’s story serves as an inspiration to many.