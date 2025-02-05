type here...
News

Chairman Wontumi returns to UK, where he started as a cleaner

By Kwasi Asamoah
Chairman Wontumi Croydon, UK

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi returned to his humble beginnings during a recent visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The popular politician was spotted on the streets of Croydon, New Addington in South London, where he lived and worked as a cleaner for many years before his rise to becoming a prominent businessman and political figure in Ghana.

Chairman Wontumi, met some individuals from the Ghanaian community living in the UK and posed for photos with them on the street during his recent visit.

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) travelled to the UK for relaxation purposes and to reconnect with his past after his party suffered a landslide defeat during the 2024 general elections.

Subscribe to watch new videos

As a successful politician, businessman and farmer Chairman Wontumi’s story serves as an inspiration to many.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

REVEALED: Why Kyle Walker’s wife rejected huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irosanga "Igbudu" dies

Nollywood in grief again as veteran actor Columbus Irosanga “Igbudu” dies

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways