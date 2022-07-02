type here...
Chairman Wontumi reveals why he chose Delay over the other female presenters
Entertainment

Chairman Wontumi reveals why he chose Delay over the other female presenters

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi - Delay
Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has finally revealed why he chose Delay over the numerous astute female presenters including Afia Schwar to host Wontumi FM’s Drive Time Show.

According to Chairman Wontumi, Deloris Frimpong Manso professionally known as Delay is in a class of her own hence it would be suicidal if she wasn’t invited to come and take charge of one of the major affairs of his radio station.

He went on to throw indirect shades at critics that he sees those making noise on the internet that they are better than Delay as Bui Dam whiles Delay remains the almighty Akosombo Dam

Chairman Wontumi additionally confessed that one of his friends named Abuja was the one who strongly advised him to give the Drive Time slot to Delay because is matchless in the media game.

All these revelations were made in the course of the lavish birthday party he hosted for the empress media broadcaster yesterday.

According to Chairman Wontumi, ever since Delay joined his team, it has been all success-success-success.

Delay officially joined Wontumi FM in May 2022. After she was unveiled as the host of Wontumi FM’s Drive Time host, Afia Schwar resurrected their long-time standing beef and we are all witnesses to how ugly things turned out.

The dust has finally settled and peace has finally reigned!

    Source:Ghpage

