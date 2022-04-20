type here...
Chairman Wontumi sends out a message of condolence to Cristiano Ronaldo

By Qwame Benedict
Chairman Wontumi speaking to the media and Cristiano in Manchester jersey
Businessman and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Chairman Wontumi has sent out a message of condolence to Portuguese and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his son.

On Monday, the Manchester United star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tragically lost their baby child.

“It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our baby son has passed away. It is the most excruciating pain that any parent can experience. Only our baby girl’s birth has given us the strength to live this moment with some optimism and happiness.

“We want to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses for their outstanding care and assistance. We are absolutely crushed by this loss, and we respectfully want privacy during this terrible time. You are our angel, our sweet boy. They regrettably said, “We shall always adore you.”

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, in response to the tragic news, prayed to God to give them strength.

“It will be a difficult time for him and his spouse,” Chairman Wontumi said, “but I will want to express my heartfelt condolences and pray for strength from above for him and his family.”

In other news, Chairman Wontumi has expressed his intention to purchase English Club Chelsea Football Club.

    Source:Ghpage

