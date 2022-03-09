Chairman Wontumi submits official bid to buy Chelsea Football Club for over £3 billion

- Advertisement -

Chairman Wontumi has submitted what looks like an official bid to Chelsea Football Club as he deepens his resolve to buy the club.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP had earlier expressed legitimate interest in buying Chelsea Football Club.

With the departure of Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea Football Club has been put up for sale with the highest shareholder expected to pay over 3 Billion pounds to own the club.

On the back of that, Chairman Wontumitwho is considered a wealthy businessman and the financier of the NPP has expressed interest in buying the club.

According to him, he has what it took to purchase the highest shares in Chelsea and succeed Roman Abramovich as its owner.

An official bid letter to Chelsea Football Club has surfaced on the internet.

An excerpt of the letter reads…

“I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention the purchase of same. My official bid is in the range of Three-Point One Billion Dollars ($3.2 B). My legal Team and Transactional advisors are ready to engage in negotiations.”

