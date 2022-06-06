Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation

- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has filed a defamation suit against Afia Schwarzenegger.

This was disclosed by controversial lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who indicated that Afia Schwar has disgraced Chairman Wontumi with all her false claims.

In a recent radio interview, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that he is handling the case for Chairman Wontumi and will do anything to put Afia Schwar behind bars.

He added that Chairman Wontumi is a decent man with a high moral character and a responsible married man for that matter.

“As if we don’t have laws in this country. How can you go on Instagram and disgrace someone’s husband that he sits on you and farts while making love to you? Have you ever heard Chairman Wontumi being involved in a sex scandal?

He is a decent guy with high moral character. She only wants to destroy the man because she is in pain. We will not allow impunity in the system. She will soon be summoned to court to come and explain what she said. We will also report the case to the IGP, Mr. George Akuffo Dampare. She will soon be invited by the police to write her statement and we will continue from there”, Maurice Ampaw noted.

ALSO READ: Chairman Wontumi farts when ejaculating -Afia Schwar claims

This comes after Afia Schwarzenegger went berserk on Chairman Wontumi after he hired Delay to host a show on his Accra-based radio station.

This then resulted in Afia Schwar throwing jabs at Delay, where she called her a barren old woman.

She then revealed that she had a sexual relationship with the NPP big wig and recalled how he farts when ejaculating.

Afia Schwar further added that she regrets dating Chairman Wontumi as she gained nothing from their relationship.