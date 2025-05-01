Chairman Wontumi sues government

Controversial Ghanaian politician, Chairman Wontumi and his Akonta mining has sued the government of Ghana over Galamsey brouhaha.

This follows the decision by the government of Ghana, lead by the minister for lands and natural resources, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah.

The minister speaking at a conference dated April 29, 2025 which Gh Page monitored stated that plans were far advanced towards revoking Chairman Wontumi’s license.

According to the minister, Akonta mines has the legal license to engage in mining activities, however, they have uncovered that they are using the license wrongfully.

The minister claims “Although Akonta mining holds a license to operate off- reserve, the company had encroached on the Aboi Tano Namiri forest reserves in the Western Region”.

The minister added that “This company has not only trespassed into protected reserves but has become a criminal syndicate, selling access to the Abou Forest reserves to illegal miners for a staggering 300k Cedis per concession”.

The minister shockingly disclosed how Akonta Mining also takes gold as royalties from the illegal miners on weekly basis.

In their response, Akonta Minining has falsified the minister’s claims and taken a legal action against the minister of Lands and natural resources, the minerals commission, and the government of Ghana.

Akonta mining in their legal suit demands;