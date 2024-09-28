Chairman Wontumi talks about his duabo case at Manhyia for the first time plus secrets

Chairman Wontumi has opened up about his duabo case at Manhyia for the very first time.

Speaking at DEFEND MEDIA FREEDOM organised by Multimedia Group, Chairman Wontumi disclosed that despite not being at fault he still went to Manhyia Palace to beg.

According to Chairman Wontumi, Kokoso chief lied on him yet he had no other option than to apologise because Manhyia Palace is more powerful than him.

He continued that during the crisis, NPP threatened to separate itself as a party from him to endure the full weight of the law.