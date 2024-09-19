The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has threatened to take action against COP Kofi Boakye who is the former Ashanti Regional Police commander.

According to the politician, he is aware that the retired police officer who has been tagged as an NDC sympathizer has been secretly training people to disrupt the upcoming general elections.

Speaking on his Wontumi Radio, he asked that people act as citizens and arrest Kofi Boakye when they see him, and bring him to his place so he would in turn hand the retired police officer to the police.

“… Kofi Boakye, if there is any disturbance here, we will hold you responsible. This place belongs to us. You were lobbying for the IGP position in an NPP government, and today you are the one training NDC mercenaries to perpetrate violence. I am going to deal with you. I am stronger than you, I will deal with you, Kofi Boakye.

“If you meet Kofi Boakye anywhere, arrest him and bring him to me on citizen’s arrest. I will hand him over to the police… We have a lot of things we can do, but we won’t do them. However, if he goes little, we will go bigger. This is a strong warning,” he stated.