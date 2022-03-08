type here...
Chairman Wontumi expresses interest in buying Chelsea Football Club, promises to sack Lukaku

By Albert
Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has expressed a legitimate interest in buying Chelsea Football Club.

With the departure of Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea Football Club has been put up for sale with the highest shareholder expected to pay over 3 Billion pounds to own the club.

On the back of that, Chairman Wontumitwho is considered a wealthy businessman and the financier of the NPP has expressed interest in buying the club.

According to him, he has what it took to purchase the highest shares in Chelsea and succeed Roman Abramovich as its owner.

Speaking on his radio station and detailing his intentions, Wontumi said after buying Chelsea, he would ensure that Romelu Lukaku was shipped out. He would then buy Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior to help the club jell.

He spoke at length in the video below:

