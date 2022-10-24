type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment Chairman Wontumi unveils his new customized Chevrolet Corvette
Entertainment

 Chairman Wontumi unveils his new customized Chevrolet Corvette

By Armani Brooklyn
 Chairman Wontumi unveils his new customized Chevrolet Corvette
- Advertisement -

Ashanti Regional NPP chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has added another luxury car to his already existing fleet of expensive cars.

The politician and business magnate has a taste for expensive sports cars hence he has spent millions of cedis acquiring new cars just to beautify his personal garage.

A new video which is currently trending on social media captures Chairman Wontumi answering some questions from journalists who stopped him on the road while taking a cruise in his Corvette.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi will be prosecuted for his galamsey activities – Sammy Gyamfi

The car’s number plate is registered with his name’s initials, therefore, making it very easy to tell that he’s the owner of the pricey automobile.

According to checks on the internet, a Chevrolet Corvette costs around $60,900, a cedi equivalent of over GH¢800,000.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, some social media users have asserted that he funded his new car with money obtained from his company’s involvement in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Akonta Mining, the mining company owned by Chairman Wontumi, has come under fire and been named in a few lawsuits for allegedly indulging in galamsey (illegal mining) in some forest reserves.

READ ALSO: “I’m not into galamsey” – Chairman Wontumi speaks

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 24, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    78.4 ° F
    78.4 °
    78.4 °
    84 %
    1.4mph
    77 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News