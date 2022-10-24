- Advertisement -

Ashanti Regional NPP chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has added another luxury car to his already existing fleet of expensive cars.

The politician and business magnate has a taste for expensive sports cars hence he has spent millions of cedis acquiring new cars just to beautify his personal garage.

A new video which is currently trending on social media captures Chairman Wontumi answering some questions from journalists who stopped him on the road while taking a cruise in his Corvette.

The car’s number plate is registered with his name’s initials, therefore, making it very easy to tell that he’s the owner of the pricey automobile.

According to checks on the internet, a Chevrolet Corvette costs around $60,900, a cedi equivalent of over GH¢800,000.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, some social media users have asserted that he funded his new car with money obtained from his company’s involvement in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Akonta Mining, the mining company owned by Chairman Wontumi, has come under fire and been named in a few lawsuits for allegedly indulging in galamsey (illegal mining) in some forest reserves.

