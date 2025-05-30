Chairman Wontumi’s Kwadaso Agric-Nzema mansion

Following Chairman Wontumi’s arrest and detention by the EOCO, a video of his palace-like mansion has surfaced on social media.

Chairman Wontumi’s property is not just any mansion but a jaw-dropping, castle-like estate.

This enormous property located at Kwadaso Agric Nzema in Kumasi has sent tongues wagging online, and for good reason.



Let’s talk about the numbers: over 70 rooms, 70 air conditioners, multiple pools (well, at least one fountain-like circular one and a rectangular one that seems under construction), and an architectural layout that screams “royalty meets modern-day mogul.”

From above, the mansion is shaped like a giant U, with a massive courtyard space that could easily rival the grounds of a five-star hotel.

The red-tiled roof, white walls, and countless windows make the building pop visually and give off some serious luxury resort vibes.

Chairman Wontumi didn’t just build a big house, he built a compound.

A fortified, high perimeter wall for privacy and top-tier security surrounds the estate.

The mansion looks like something out of a Netflix drama about African billionaires.

Some Ghanaians are impressed and blown away by the architectural flair and sheer scale of the property.

Many have commended Chairman Wontumi for what they describe as “a true symbol of success.”

