Entertainment

Champagne Beatz hints of suicide after finding out his 3 kids are not his

By Qwame Benedict
Popular musician hints of suicide after finding out his 3 kids are not his
Champaigne Beatz and wife
Popular music producer Champagne Beatz has hinted of committing suicide after he got to know that his three children with his wife Femi Adebowale turned out not to be his biological children.

According to a post by the producer, while he thought he was in a relationship with his wife, she was, on the other hand, having extramarital affairs with other men resulting in her three pregnancies.

Since they have been in a relationship together he thought he was the one responsible for the pregnancy but a DNA test conducted has left him in shock.

He mentioned Richard, Favour, and Donald as the names of his ‘supposed’ children announcing to the world that he is not their biological father and his wife Femi should be held responsible for anything that happens to him.

Champaigne Beatz post reads: “This is to notify everyone that, I’m not the biological father of Favour, Donald, & Richard. It was a shocking discovery for me to know that Yemi Adebowale has been having extra affair with other guys while we were in relationship and she pretend to me that I fathered the three children. Hence If anything happens to me, hold her responsible”

See the screenshot of his post below:

    Source:Ghpage

