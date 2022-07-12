type here...
Chance The Rapper vows to return to Ghana after his earlier visit
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper vows to return to Ghana after his earlier visit

By Qwame Benedict
Chance The Rapper laughing
Chance The Rapper
American rapper Chance The Rapper has expressed his willingness to return to the motherland after his earlier visit.

The rapper travelled to Ghana in early January 2022, where he visited a number of the nation’s tourism attractions and spoke with the populace.

Chance travelled to Ghana where he met up with Vic Mensa, another American rapper who was already in the country.

Along the way, he travelled with M.anifest and got to know a number of Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie and King Promise.

Prior to his flight back to the United States, he also had a meeting with the Republic’s president.

Chance announced afterwards that he will return to Ghana in July with more personnel than he had in January.

Now that July has arrived, Chance appears to be making hints about coming back to Ghana.

He admitted that he missed Ghana and couldn’t wait to go back in a video he posted on Twitter about his previous trip there.

He posted: “CAN’T WAIT TO GET BACK ??”

See his post below:

