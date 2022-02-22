type here...
GhPagePoliticsI can change Ghana if elected as President - Kennedy Agyapong
Politics

I can change Ghana if elected as President – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
I can change Ghana if elected as President - Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong FI
- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has opened up about how he would change things around in the country if elected as the President of the country in future.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central during an interview on GTVBreakfast show was asked if he had or dream of becoming the President of Ghana one day.

According to the Politician, as it stands now, he has no interest in becoming the President or even contesting as one.

He went on to add that should he rescind his decision wins an election as a President, he would change the country and Ghanaians would clap for him.

Kennedy said: “I don’t but it doesn’t mean I’m not capable. I can change this country and you guys will clap for me”.

The MP, on the other hand, indicated that his first 100 days as President will be marked by discipline in all areas.

“The first 100 days will be disciplined in all areas. Look, if I’m President, today ahh Jesus Christ. If you are a Minister and 8 am, you are not there, you will have a problem so if the Minister has a problem what will happen to the Director, what will happen to those down there”, he noted.

“You go to Ghana gas, some people use COVID to stay home for months. I say what? are you out of your mind, I said hell no, this is not happening in this institution anymore. The next day, all those who stayed home from 18 to 24 months reported”, he added.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.9 ° F
    82.9 °
    82.9 °
    74 %
    2.1mph
    16 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News