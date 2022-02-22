- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has opened up about how he would change things around in the country if elected as the President of the country in future.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central during an interview on GTVBreakfast show was asked if he had or dream of becoming the President of Ghana one day.

According to the Politician, as it stands now, he has no interest in becoming the President or even contesting as one.

He went on to add that should he rescind his decision wins an election as a President, he would change the country and Ghanaians would clap for him.

Kennedy said: “I don’t but it doesn’t mean I’m not capable. I can change this country and you guys will clap for me”.

The MP, on the other hand, indicated that his first 100 days as President will be marked by discipline in all areas.

“The first 100 days will be disciplined in all areas. Look, if I’m President, today ahh Jesus Christ. If you are a Minister and 8 am, you are not there, you will have a problem so if the Minister has a problem what will happen to the Director, what will happen to those down there”, he noted.

“You go to Ghana gas, some people use COVID to stay home for months. I say what? are you out of your mind, I said hell no, this is not happening in this institution anymore. The next day, all those who stayed home from 18 to 24 months reported”, he added.