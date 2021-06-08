- Advertisement -

Election 2024 is a long way to go but trust preachers and pastors to start predicting the outcome of the elections.

The general overseer of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has asked the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to present Former President John Mahama as its flag bearer.

According to him, they should look for one man named Leslie Mensah Tamakloe and make him lead the party in the upcoming elections.

He explained that the evil curses that prevented Nana Akuffo Addo from winning elections 2008 and 2012 have shifted to John Dramani Mahama.

He continued that John Mahama’s defeat in the 2016 and 2020 elections was due to the curse now on his head.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections was the one supposed to garner 44%, however, due to spiritual maneuverings and Jb Danquah’s death, the odds turned in his favor making John Mahama record that 44%.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu explained that during John Mahama’s tenure he was supposed to rename the Flagstaff House to Jubilee House but he failed, making the curse shift to him.