Change your name, you are not a rapper- Strongman tells Rap Fada

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman has finally taken a swipe at his colleague rapper, Rap Fada following the latter’s continuous attacks on him.

Speaking on Angel FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Strongman has suggested to Rap Fada to change his pseudonym.

Strongman is of the view that Rap Fada does not deserve the name, saying “He should change his name because which Rap does he have”.

The Rapper noted that it is high time Ghanaians took titles and names from musicians who do not deserve them, naming Rap Fada as a clear example.

According to him, “If he knew anything about Rap, he would have earned some nominations in the Rapper of the Year”.

Commenting on why he has not been replying to Rap Fada’s attacks on him, Strongman said ” For someone who got one hit song after 20 years of doing music he is not worth my attention”.