Kumawood actor Yaw Mole real name Mohammed Tuffic has turned a new leaf after spending some time in jail.

The actor mentioned that following his experience in jail he has to change so he doesn’t end up going back to jail in future.

Narrating what led him to jail, he disclosed that he was too stubborn and thought he could beat anyone that comes his way therefore there was a fight in Tafo and he was involved.

Unfortunately for him, the police came to the location and he was arrested and processed before the court.

On his first appearance in court, he was denied bail and remanded into prison custody.

He said: “I was very stubborn and controversial because I was very strong and fit to overcome people who will attempt to fight me”

“During a clash between some youth in Tafo, I got arrested and remanded for some weeks and since then my life has never been the same”.

“I went for self-protection before my remand and I escaped many arrests but ever since I came out for prison, I have discarded my old ways just to have a new life and a new beginning” he revealed.

“I have suffered a lot in life but thank God I’m still alive but I have regretted how I wasted my life before in remand”

“When you visit Prisons and see how people are suffering due to the conditions in our prisons, it will humble you and transform your life. Kumawood Movie Industry has helped me because since I joined the industry, it keeps me busy and it has saved me from going back to my past” he added.

“I pray that the industry will bounce back again because thousands have been unemployed after the collapse of the industry”.

“I pray that God will help me to get money to support Ghana’s prison and the inmates because they are really suffering”.

