Pajamas Instructor Chantelle finally opens up with her relationship with Ken Dapaah

Madam Chantelle Kudjawau has debunked ever having a an amorous relationship with the designate minister of security Ken Dapaah.

In a defamatory suit leveled against the wife of Eugene Arhin who has filled for a divorce against his husband on the grounds of Adultery, Chantelle said the wife of the communication director has made some defamatory claims against her.

Mrs Arhin in her divorce suit against her husband alleged that his husband is cheating on her with a different woman where the name of Chantelle popped up.

Chantelle took offence and apparently demanded an apology from the wife of the communication director but Mrs Arhin never minded.

In Chantelle’s defamation suit against Mrs Arhin, she made reference to the leaked video call between her and Mr Ken Dapah which went viral in january 2020 stating Mrs Arhin read wrong meaning into that to defame her.

Chantelle avers in her suit against Mrs Arhin that the public is not aware of the circumstances surrounding the leaked video call between herself and Ken Dapah, adding that Mrs Arhin took advantage of that misrepresentation to damage her reputation “publicly and globally”

She further stated in the her defamation suit that she has “never had an amorous relationship with the security minister, Ken Dapaah” revealing she has only met him once in her life with most of their interactions happening on phone.