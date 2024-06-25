Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Chaos erupted at the Abundant Life Assemblies of God Church in Bohyen-Adumanu, Kumasi, as some members protested against the induction of a new pastor to head the branch on June 23, 2024.

Despite the protests and misunderstandings, the head of the church in the Ashanti Region proceeded with the induction ceremony, which took place under the watchful eyes of armed security personnel.

Videos circulating online show numerous members protesting and onlookers shouting, “Ei Asore mpo nie,” expressing their disapproval of the church members’s attitude.

The incident has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing their opinions on the situation:

Cyril Jay Klevs (@cyril_klevs):

“So policemen can’t handle this church dispute they had to call soldiers… wow they have become so useless to the extent of solving church disputes… my goodness, put some respect and value on the uniform ?”

KNUST ZADDY (@SolomonAbugah):

“Men of God are not forced on people, people don’t also choose men of God. So now that they’re fighting and God himself is quiet, how we go do am? ??? I like God ??”

MÖJÔ ?? (@weneverfront):

“Religion will be the downfall of Africa.”

MULTA PECUNIA (@CorleoneTears):

“My decision to stay away from religion was personal, but every day, I find more reasons that prove I was never wrong.”