type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new...
News

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

By Armani Brooklyn
Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Chaos erupted at the Abundant Life Assemblies of God Church in Bohyen-Adumanu, Kumasi, as some members protested against the induction of a new pastor to head the branch on June 23, 2024.

Despite the protests and misunderstandings, the head of the church in the Ashanti Region proceeded with the induction ceremony, which took place under the watchful eyes of armed security personnel.

Videos circulating online show numerous members protesting and onlookers shouting, “Ei Asore mpo nie,” expressing their disapproval of the church members’s attitude.

The incident has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing their opinions on the situation:

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Cyril Jay Klevs (@cyril_klevs):

“So policemen can’t handle this church dispute they had to call soldiers… wow they have become so useless to the extent of solving church disputes… my goodness, put some respect and value on the uniform ?”

KNUST ZADDY (@SolomonAbugah):

“Men of God are not forced on people, people don’t also choose men of God. So now that they’re fighting and God himself is quiet, how we go do am? ??? I like God ??”

MÖJÔ ?? (@weneverfront):

“Religion will be the downfall of Africa.”

MULTA PECUNIA (@CorleoneTears):

“My decision to stay away from religion was personal, but every day, I find more reasons that prove I was never wrong.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways