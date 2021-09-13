- Advertisement -

The Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, and his three junior pastors appeared before the Circuit Court in Accra today, 13th September 2021.

The controversial man of God was charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

Well, church members who thronged the court premises to support their leader prevented Journalists from filming his arrival.

Some attacked media personnel and prevented them from entering the courtroom and also hurled insults at them.

Police Officers who were also present at the scene denied Journalists access to listen to the court proceedings.

Watch the video below;

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and prayed to be granted bail.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah denied their request and they have been remanded to police custody, where they will reappear before the court on 20th September 2021.

Rev Owusu Bempah and his three junior pastors were arrested yesterday for issuing threats, brandishing weapons, and attacking police officers.