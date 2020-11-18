type here...
Charge Martin Amidu for causing financial loss to the state – Maurice Ampaw

By Qwame Benedict
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to charge the former Special proscetor Martin Amidu for causing financial losss to the state.

Martin Amidu last week tendered in his resignantion letter as the special prosecutor citing interferance from the Flagstaff house which is hindering him and his staff from carrying out their work.

But according to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, the reasons stated in the letter by Martin Amidu were not not tangible enough for the presidency and the citizens to accept.

Speaking in an interview with Angel Fm Kumasi, he stated that for the past two years, he(Amidu) has been receiving salary and has not done anything apart from writing long letters.

He said: “What kind of incompetency, wicked Special Prosecutor has the state had? Martin Amidu should be dragged to court for causing financial loss to the state. Because for the two years Mr. Amidu has received his salary, allowances. For the two years of sitting in his office and all he could do was to write epistles, releasing one letter to the other and huge press conferences”

Maurice Ampaw accused Mr. Amidu of using the office of the Special Prosecutor in settling personal scores as most of the things he wrote or responded to were never related to his outfit.

Maurice Ampaw who was furious said “after not being able to prosecute John Mahama who you identified as the government official one in the infamous Airbus Scandal and other issues, on what basis have you resigned? He is 419, he is fake”, he said adding that Martin Amidu is not serious in executing his duty”

Source:Ghpage

