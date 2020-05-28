- Advertisement -

Bishop Charles Agyin- Asare, the founder and Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International, shockingly has thrown his weight behind Kennedy Agyapong in exposing fake pastors.

Following the recent expose by the maverick politician, Bishop Agyin-Asare has expressed his disgust about how some pastors are going around using God’s name in vain and destroying the work of God.

Bishop Charles Agyin- Asare who formerly was the god-father of Daniel Obinim further joining in the conversation commended Hon. Ken for allowing himself to be used by God to expose the fake pastors in the country.

He made this comments during one of his online sermons, adding that he was very provoked watching the Member of Parliament dealing with the ‘bad nuts’ in the Lord’s vineyard single-handedly doing the ‘cleaning’ of fake pastors.

Citing an example of some of the operations of the fake pastors he said; “They (fake pastors) have a woman in the Eastern Region who have specialized in training people to pretend that they are sick, where these so-called men of God go for them into their various places of worship acting like they are sick, and perform fake miracles on them to wow the weak-minded in the church”.

From a clearer viewpoint, you need not a soothsayer to tell you he was directly talking about the actions of his former son Bishop Daniel Obinim.