Charles Awurum is sick, check up on him before he dies in Ghana- Ghanaians react

Ghanaians have raised concerns about the health condition of Nigerian actor, Charles Awurum.

The Nollywood superstar has been in Ghana for some time now to shoot “A Country Called Ghana” by controversial Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Lilwin, as part of welcoming the Nollywood stars to Ghana, took them to his school, Great Minds International for reasons best known to him.

A viral video of Charles Awurum at the premises of Great Minds International schools has left netizens questioning the health condition of the actor.

Most netizens have said that it is obvious from the actor’s actions that he is sick and needs medical attention, even though he might not say it.

Others suggested that even if the actor says he is fit, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who brought them to Ghana should send him to the hospital as soon as possible for a checkup.

“I no like this cough o!”, a netizen said.

“He’s not feeling well ooo, you guys should check on him”, another suggested.

“Can’t even cough into his elbow. Legends, not looking legendary”, another netizen said.