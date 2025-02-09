type here...
Entertainment

Charlie Dior Exposes Ghanaian Celebrities Who Smell

By Mzta Churchill

Fashion critic, Charloe Dior has said that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to the Ghanaian celebrity.

Charlie Dior has alleged that most of the Ghanaian celebrities, despite their luxurious looks stink.

The fashion critic made the allegation in a post sighted by Gh Page.

In the post, Charlie Dior claims what has been written by him is a personal experience.

According to the fashion critique, “I’ve met some of your favorite celebrities and influencers… and let’s just say, not all of them smell as good as they look!”

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I Want To Contest For Member Of Parliament, I Will Contest For Presidency Too- Prophet Ogyaba Reveals

A Guy Can Date Three Sisters At The Same Time, There Is Nothing Wrong- Relationship Counselor

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Kromfuo: GH woman abroad goes raw on Esther Smith; Drops heavy dirty secrets about her

Kromfuo GH woman abroad goes raw on Esther Smith; Drops heavy dirty secrets about her

“My duabo killled Geversa” – Akosua Allegation brags and jubilates

Akosua Allegation

Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways