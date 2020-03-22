type here...
Chat of Shatta Wale and Samini jubilating over the legalization of wee

By Qwame Benedict
One-time enemies Shatta Wale and Samini have light up social media making their fans go gaga following the legalization of the wee bill by parliament last Friday evening.

The law now makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

Shatta Wale and Samini who have been strong forces and calling for the legalization of the hard substance took to social media to congratulate themselves on a good fight won.

Also Read: How celebrities reacted after ‘weed’ was finally legalized in Ghana

Samini

A conversation between the two has surfaced on social media that has gotten social media users cracking up.

Shatta Wale who was fight to send out a message to Samini stated that family his High-Grade is going to create employment for people and he (Samini) shouldn’t forget him(Wale).

Also Read: God won’t listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that went to the Jubilee House – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Samini responded a few minutes later promising Shatta Wale that he would make him a Minister of Employment.

See screenshot below:

