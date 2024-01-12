ChatGPT founder Sam Altman marries his longtime male partner

- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT and CEO of OpenAI, has reportedly married his male partner, Oliver Mulherin, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.



The news followed after wedding photos of the couple surfaced on social media, confirming the union that took place among close family and friends.

Altman has also confirmed his wedding in a text message to NBC News, adding authenticity to the joyous occasion.

READ ALSO: Green Card – 25-year-old African guy happily shows off his 61-year-old white lover



Pictures circulating on social media show Altman and Mulherin exchanging marital vows.



The newlyweds’ journey into married life has sparked warm wishes and congratulations from well-wishers and the tech community.

Altman, who played a pivotal role in the development and launch of ChatGPT, achieved global recognition for his contributions to AI research and development.



The launch of ChatGPT sparked a surge in interest and investments in the AI sector, reshaping the landscape of artificial intelligence.

READ ALSO: Refund bride price or return to my house – Man tells wife who wants to divorce him after 8 months of wedding