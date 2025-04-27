Cheap Prophet Ogyaba wanted me to put his p3nis in my mouth- lady opens keys

When we thought the name Prophet Ogyaba had gone to rest, a lady from nowhere had come to make some wild allegations against the man of God.

The Tiktoker, who has yet to be married, has added to Cassie’s words, painting the man of God more black.

Speaking during a TikTok live, the lady revealed what transpired between her and Prophet Ogyaba some time ago.

Narrating the story, the young lady claims she and Ogyaba were left alone in a room in his church, and what the man of God wanted them to do was extremely stupid.

The young lady claims Prophet Ogyaba asked her to put his penis inside her mouth and give him what is popularly called a “blue job”.

According to her, being a staunch Christian, she turned the man of God down despite his affluence and influence.

She claims even after turning the man of God down, the man of God still gave her some 5000 Ghana Cedis.