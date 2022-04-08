type here...
“I cheat on my husband who is abroad” – Wife confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
A married lady on Twitter has shocked a lot of tweeps with her open confession on the bird app.

As revealed by the Nigeria based wife, her husband has been out of Nigeria for two years now and she has been sleeping with other men because she strongly believes that her husband is also sleeping with other ladies over there.

This shocking disclosure was made after a tweep asked how women whose husbands are abroad are able to remain faithful.

While reacting to this tweet, the married lady with the handle name @Falilat wrote;

Been on this for over 2 years now and I can tell you that it’s very much achievable once you guys are understanding and mature enough to know that small cheating here and there doesn’t spoil a good relationship.

The desire to trend on social media will put many people in trouble and also destroy several relationships because probably the husband or his family will come across the infamous tweet.

And we are all aware that it will not end well after a confrontation with the husband who will definitely be pained.

    Source:GHpage

