Cheating GH husband wanted for beating wife to a pulp & removing her teeth
News

Cheating GH husband wanted for beating wife to a pulp & removing her teeth

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
#image_title

The husband of a Ghanaian female carrots dealer is wanted for beating his wife to a pulp.

According to @Fareeda_Ahmed_Q who shared the sad story on X;

The lady in question is one of the suppliers for carrots on our farmers page and was supposed to deliver some goods on Monday and as at yesterday we didn’t hear from her. The lead person she usually supplies to contacted her yesternight and her brother picked

The phone to tell us what had happened with videos. The man is on the run at the moment and the case has been reported at the Mampong Police Station…. 2

UPDATES: I couldn’t say anything yesterday because we couldn’t reach her since the information came late. I spoke to her this morning and apparently they aren’t really married. Its an “introduction with drinks” sort of marriage. According to her, she caught him with his Ex…3

And decided to end the relationship. The man then got angry and during the disagreement hit her continuously with his “shoes” (mpaboa) causing the injuries. He is currently on the run and a formal complaint has been filed with supporting medical reports…4

I don’t care what happened but no one deserves to be battered like this for no reason. The silly comments and quotes on the issue is sickening enough. If we want to hear the man’s side of the story he should avail himself and say his side but nonetheless he didn’t have…5

The right to hurt her like this. He must be arrested and brought to book! Simplicita! Thank you for the retweets. Any person who would like to verify the story may contact Bra Sarpong (her brother) on 0246728594 or the woman herself on 0240936893. THANK YOU!

