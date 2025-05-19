type here...
Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

By Armani Brooklyn
A husband was left heartbroken after he walked into his house to find his wife with her baby daddy.

As seen in a now-trending video, the pained husband decided to film the confrontation he had with his wife after walking in to witness such a devastating incident.

As in the footage, the wife, who was angry for being filmed first verbally abused her husband and later physically assaulted him.

During the confrontation, she called the police on him to be arrested.

Reports have it that the wife was caught cheating with her baby daddy; That’s the father of her first child.

The husband and his wife in the video are Nigerians currently residing in the UK.

Rumours also suggest it was the husband who relocated his wife to join him in the UK only for her to meet her baby daddy and start cheating on her hubby with him

