Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

By Armani Brooklyn
NIGERIA – A sad incident that has surfaced on social media confirms the death of a married woman.

The story was first shared on Twitter (X) by a medical doctor with the handle @Maxvaishai, who revealed that he was called to confirm the death at a hospital mortuary.

According to his account, the married woman travelled from another town to spend the night with her boyfriend who is also married but younger than herself.

Tragically, she was discovered lifeless the following morning.

“Just finished having lunch and I was called to confirm a body brought into the mortuary of the hospital.

This married woman came from another town yesterday to sleep with her boyfriend, who is married but much younger than her. Slept over at his place yesterday and didn’t wake up,” – The doctor wrote.


Details surrounding the cause of death is now unclear as there has been no official confirmation from authorities.

However, the story has since gone viral online, drawing waves of reactions and sparking heated debates on morality, marriage, and secret affairs.

Investigations are expected to be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s sudden death.

GhPageNews

