Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

KENYA – A man has been left heartbroken and humiliated after his wife died in a guest house after having a good time with another man

Paulina, a mother of three, is said to have sneaked out of her marital home at 10pm a few days ago, for her romantic rendezvous with her lover at the guest house.

Her husband, who works as an okada rider said he returned home to find his children hungry and all alone, and they told him that his wife had left moments before he came home.

“I tried calling her, but I could not get through to her as her phone was off. So I first made some food for the children and waited for my wife to return, but she did not. The next morning, I went to the police station to report her disappearance,” he said.

It was while he was at the police station that he was informed that an unidentified woman had been found dead at a guest house, and her body was lying at the mortuary.

He went and confirmed that the deceased was his wife.

“The police explained that my wife died in the guest house, which she had checked into with another man.

After they had a good time, the man left the room and told the attendants and said he was going to get some food. However, he did not return, and my wife was found dead in the room,”

To add salt to injury, the grieving husband said that his wife’s side of the family has been fighting to bury her body and take away the children.

“We were married for 15 years, and though I did not pay her dowry, she was my wife.

I was planning on when to do so. I did not mistreat my wife at all,” he said.

He said their marriage was not perfect since he endured infidelity from his wife, but he did not stop loving her.

“One day, I was advising her to stop cheating, and she told me she was on the hunt for a man who has money and not a broke person like me. I tried to tell her to be patient with me and my hustle, but she would have none of that,” he said.

