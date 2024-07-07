Check Out The New Adom Kyei Duah’s Name from Heaven after he asked his Church members to use his photo for the next 500 years

Since the day Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah claimed and instructed his church members to replace the ‘traditional’ Jesus Christ picture with his for the next 500 years, the leader of Believers Worship Centre has seen no peace.

While speaking to his church members some days ago, Adom Kyei Duah claimed that God had instructed him to replace images of Jesus Christ with his photographs for the next 500 years.

This bold order has stirred controversy and debate within the religious community. Many members of the Christian fraternity are shocked by this announcement. They find reconciling this directive with their long-held beliefs and traditions challenging.

As a result, netizens who are ‘spiritual’ have coined a name for Stephen Adom Kyei Duah as the new messiah and thus for the next 500 years he will be in the pictures and calenders as the Jesus from Ghana.

His New name is KYEISUS CHRISTUS which replaces the name Jesus Christ. Kyeisus will reign from 2024 to 2524.

Photo Below