Shatta Wale’s 38th birthday bash happened last night inside his newly unveiled Glass Haus in Accra where all the pretty damsels in Ghana showed up in grand style.

Scores of slay queens known as SM Divas brought their game to play as they thronged the venue in scantily-clad outfits that left little to the imagination.

The party could best be described as an 18+ affair where decency was thrown to the dogs and obscenities reigned throughout the night.

Beautiful and hot-looking women – from slim to thick to dark to light skin all alike – came flaunting their amusing assets.

The highlight of the night saw some of these women throwing themselves at male patrons and showcasing their twerking skills on stage.

In case you missed all the buzz, check out more videos from the party below.

The birthday party was attended by musicians, including Medikal, close friends and loved ones who showed love to the celebrant.

Also, present at Shatta’s glass house was invited members of the Shatta Movement and die-hard fans.