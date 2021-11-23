Check out Ayisha Modi’s latest message to Stonebwoy amidst their “beef”

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has shocked the whole world with her latest message to Stonebwoy amidst their beef.

The former besties unfollowed each other on Instagram last Sunday and up till now, we all can’t tell what triggered the internal wrangling.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi unfollows each other on Instagram – Screenshots

As we are waiting breathlessly to confirm if all we heard was true, Aiysha Modi has finally broken the ice by uploading a photo of Stonebwoy with a lengthy statement congratulating the singer on his success in the UK during his ‘AJUKTour’ in London over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has deleted everything about Stonebwoy on her IG page except for this her most recent post about the Afro Dancehall legend.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy makes history in UK with his Anloja Junction album tour – Video

She wrote;

“It was all love and fun as history was made yesterday at the O2 Academy (Islington). The reigning Music King Stonebwoy thrilled fans with a wild performance on the first day of his Anloga Junction UK Tour ?? The Music Hero filled the auditorium whiles some were outside meandering their way through to join the action.“

“LivingStone Etse Satekla better known by his stage name Stonebwoy proved to the world that success comes from hardwork.“

“Congratulations BHIM BOSS, On your special day, I wish to tell you that you are the prince of our world in terms of music. May you always keep shining.“

READ ALSO: ‘He came and conquered’ – Afia Pokua hails Stonebwoy after shutting down O2 Academy