“Going to Heaven pantless?” – Check out Michy’s funny reaction to converting toll booths into washrooms

Ghanaian actress Michy could not hide her sense of humour about the government’s earlier claim of converting the closed tollbooths on highways into washrooms.

According to her, it was farfetched and would certainly not sit well with many commuters who would need to accept the idea of peeing in the middle of a highway.

Reacting funnily to the idea which was announced by the Road Minister, Michy said she did not want to die because she recklessly decided to use the washroom on a highway.

She added that she would never accept the idea of dying, meeting God, and having to explain that she was using a washroom on a highway and was run into by a vehicle.

“Because you can’t dodo over there, It’s too risky. Imagine sitting inside that thing and something happens, are you going to Heaven pantiless; what are you going to tell God?” she told host Andy Dosty.