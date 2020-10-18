The boss of Shatta Movement and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale yesterday turned a year old and had a lot of well wishes from his friends, families, fans, followers and even from his enemies.

The day was filled with joy as people closer to him visited him to have fun with him in his multi million dorllar mansion inside East Legon.

Well, in the evening some of his friends decided to organise a surprise birthday party for him.

From the photos sighted on social media, the party saw the likes of Medikal and Fella Makafui, Moesha Boduong, Hajia4real, Quamina MP and a host of other celebrities and fans came together to make the birthday a blast.

