Check out the plush mansion of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah located at...
Entertainment

Check out the plush mansion of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah located at Pokuase

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Adom-Kyei-Duah and mansion
Adom-Kyei

The founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has got netizens talking after a video of his mansion surfaced on social media.

The preacher is based in Kumasi in the Asanti Region but has decided to take Accra by storm by building a multi-million mansion.

Video of the plush mansion has surfaced on social media which shows the gold-plated main gate and a full glass house.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah happens to be one of the most respected men of God in the country and has a congregation of over 100,000 across the country.

Despite people’s perceptions of his preaching and teachings, Adom Kyei remains one of the most popular pastors people listen to or watch on television.

Source:GhPage

