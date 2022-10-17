- Advertisement -

BHIM Nation boss, Stonebwoy, has taken over social media trends with his hilarious birthday message to his known archrival Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is celebrating his 38th birthday today and a lot of celebrities have taken to their timelines on various social media platforms to wish the dancehall king well.

Stonebwoy who has beefed with Shatta Wale in times past and recently reconciled with him has urged Ghanaians to disregard Shatta Wale’s claims that he’s just 38 years old because it’s a fat lie

In his short yet contentious birthday message to Shatta, Stonebwoy asserted that his colleague has turned 55 years old today and not 38.

He tweeted;

Life is the ultimate, Let’s Celebrate Each Day With Gratitude. Happy 55th Bday Anniversary To@shattawalegh wiase Nyinaa DON#GOGAlbum let’s Go, where’s the party?

Shatta Wale’s fans are not very happy with Stonebwoy’s birthday ‘mocking’ message to their idol thereby forcing them to insult the ‘Bawasaba’ hitmaker in the comments section of the tweet.

@OneTruth wrote – What kind of nonsense be that 55 ebe he wey born you.charlie make study

@Topboyhaze wrote – You know it no be by force to wish somebody you are not free with tho. Or Skf everybody they wish am some ? You go sit radio top chat plenty come they act different

@Swagowesibra wrote – Vawulence birthday wishes

@Kingcaution wrote – You want trouble eeerh