Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar has outlined some twelve policies he will be introducing when he gets elected as the President after the December 7 general elections.

Cheddar yesterday unveiled his manifesto where he listed some of his vision for the country if he gets the nod from the citizens come December 7.

In his vision, he addressed how he was going to tackle some issues bothering the country that have been in existence for a long time with the politicians failing to tackle the issue head-on.

Check out his twelve visions below:

1. Run a government of only 12 ministers!

2. Raise $50 billion by monetizing Ghanaian citizenship. People will invest in return for Ghana passport.

3. Print our own monies, have a borderless continent for trade and investment & unify Africa as one

4. Change SSNIT into National Insurance Fund; contributors can go for their monies at any time

5. Create National Sovereign Wealth Fund to replace IMF; no more borrowing

6. Construct Ghana’s first water transportation & a 8000KM of railway line across the country

7. Build a food and gold reserve to serve Ghanan for the next 100 years!

8. Make Ghana a tech hub, build a nuclear power plant and construct a renewable energy infrastructure

9. Change the curriculum by leveraging on skills that turn students into entrepreneurs and not job seekers

10. All our mineral resources put on a blockchain to prevent galamsey

11. Build a National WEB3 platform, and migrate all statutory and national data to a blockchain platform to curb corruption

12. Build Hollywood studios, help artistes own their catalogues, musicians earning reasonable royalties and owning the distribution and recording platforms!