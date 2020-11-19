Check out the fleet of customised sports cars owned by the late Ato Mould

Ghanaian businessman Ato Mould, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Makam Plant Hire is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

According to reports the business magnate fell ill for a while but lost the battle as he was on medications to get much better. However, the cause of his death is unknown.

Alex Mould broke the news to the public via Facebook. He wrote : Bereavement

It is with much regret that I inform you all of the sad news of the passing of my nephew Atu Mould. He was the son of Sati Ocran and George Mould. Pls, keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Thank you.

Alex Mould

NB: Alex Mould is the former CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and an uncle to the deceased.

The businessman whiles alive had a high and quality taste for red luxurious cars. Ghpage has sighted a collection of his cars all in red at Labadi Beach Hotel.

There are rumours that he was a permanent resident at the hotel and a private shed was built for him where his sports cars were parked under.

See photo below;

Ato Mould Fleet of Cars

Ato Mould Fleet of Cars

Ato Mould Fleet of Cars

Ato Mould Fleet of Cars

RIP.